The first 6th Grade 2021-2022 Math Masters meet was held at RJEMS on Tuesday, November 30th and was a true blessing this year, this is the first time since the 2019 season that we were able to hold local in-person meets - Math Masters is BACK! For our first meet we had 12 teams; 10 from RJEMS and 2 from St. Joseph’s. Math Masters give top students the opportunity to show their Math skills and compete with others who love Math as much as they do.
The face drill round involved 60 math fact problems with a 5 minute time limit. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing using orders of operations. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. Nora Johnson and Dylan Hughes were the top scorers for this round, each with an amazing score of 54 points!
The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 15 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top scorer for this round was Carlos Johnson with 21 total points that was added to his teams total points. Way to go, Carlos!
The team word round had 14 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. This round we had a tie; Multiplying Monkey’s and Calculating Crocodiles each earning 25 points to add on to their team’s total points.
The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time constraints. Team Smarties and Team Pi-thons were the top scorers with 6 points for the morning session and the Team Calculating Crocodiles were the top scorers with 10 points for the afternoon session.
Team Pi-thons received the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Dylan Hughes, Chase Sgarlata, Ruby Larson, Owen Grose, Carlos Johnson, and Sawyer Lind along with their coaches, Ada Jackson and Kenady Marshall and Math Teacher, Mrs. Zebro.
Team Calculating Crocodiles received the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Lillie Grossman, Macey Patrow, Gavin Wegwerth, Aaron Nix, Hunter Thunshelle, and Jacob Behrens along with their coach, Katie Thunshelle and Math Teacher, Ms. Drobnick.
The next 6th Grade Local Math Masters meet will be Tuesday, December 21st at RJEMS.
Overall Individual Top Scorers(Fact Round and Individual Word Round Combined)
Elliott Spahn- 66
Nora Johnson- 66
Jacob Brunns- 64
Carlos Johnson- 63
Macey Patrow- 63
Fact Drill Round
Nora Johnson- 54
Dylan Hughes- 54
Gunnar Anderson- 52
Gavin Wegwerth- 52
Julian Romanowicz- 52
Elliott Spahn- 51
Ethan Gugisberg- 49
Macey Patrow- 48
Archer Peterson- 48
Nora Skaudis- 47
Jacob Brunns- 46
Elise Bates- 46
Cody Major- 46
Luca Lane- 46
Branik Adams- 45
Chase Sgarlata- 45
Hunter Thunshelle- 45
Emily Cherne- 45
Individual Word Round
Carlos Johnson-21
Jacob Brunns- 18
Jacob Jorgenson- 18
Lillie Grossman- 18
Elliott Spahn- 15
Macey Patrow- 15
Jack Clairmont- 15
Clarabelle Haddix- 15
Nora Johnson- 12
Dominik Rhodes- 12
Team Word Round
Multiplying Monkey’s - 25
Calculating Crocodiles- 25
Team Oral Round
(Morning Session)
Team Smarties- 6
Team Pi-thons- 6
Team Oral Round
(Afternoon Session)
Calculating Crocodiles- 10
Final Standings
(Morning Session)
Pi-thons- 108.8
The Human Calculators- 89
Smarties- 82.4
Final Standings
(Afternoon Session)
Calculating Crocodiles- 131.2
Multiplying Monkey’s- 129.2
Team Superior- 99.8
