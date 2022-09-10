Get your Arrowhead Library System Public Library card today

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Get the school year off to the best possible start and sign up for a library card! Visit alslib.info to find your local library or sign up online today.
Arrowhead Library System (ALS) serves seven counties in northeastern Minnesota including Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis. With your ALS Public Library Card, you are able to access many of the free digital resources available 24/7 online and can use it to check out books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, and more at any of our 27 member public libraries, ALS Bookmobile, or ALS Mail-A-Book.
The most important school supply is a library card! With access to technology, innovative programming, and educational resources, a library card gives students of all ages the tools to succeed. A library card can help you discover new and exciting worlds! From borrowing audiobooks to streaming movies to taking virtual Do It Yourself classes, there is so much you can access with a library card. Pursue your passions and dreams through your library’s resources and programs.
Free Arrowhead Library System Digital Resources
ALS offers free digital resources 24/7 including ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, and more. These resources include:
Brainfuse – HelpNow, offering one-on-one homework help, skills building, writing lab, subject testing, and language support
Brainfuse – JobNow, offering live interactive online help combined with online resources to guide users through the necessary tasks to get a job
OverDrive/Libby App, offering eBooks and Audiobooks that can be downloaded onto devices
ALS is excited to launch a new service for regional patrons – a book drop at the ALS Headquarters located in Mountain Iron. The book drop is open 24/7 at 5528 Emerald Avenue, Mountain Iron. Items from any public library in Minnesota can be dropped off at ALS and any public library in the area.
