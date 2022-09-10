Get your Arrowhead Library System Public Library card today

Submitted photo

The artistic design was created by International Falls artist Eric “Erickson” Kulig. The book drop project was funded by a grant from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Get the school year off to the best possible start and sign up for a library card! Visit alslib.info to find your local library or sign up online today.

Arrowhead Library System (ALS) serves seven counties in northeastern Minnesota including Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis. With your ALS Public Library Card, you are able to access many of the free digital resources available 24/7 online and can use it to check out books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, and more at any of our 27 member public libraries, ALS Bookmobile, or ALS Mail-A-Book. 

