Q. What is your role and when did you start with Community Presbyterian Church?
A. My start date at Community Presbyterian Church was Feb 11, 2019 as the Office Coordinator. I also took on the role of Youth Director July of 2020.
Q. What are the best things about your job?
A. Hands down, I love the people at CPC. The sense of family, community and welcoming atmosphere here is wonderful. The church is filled with truly some of the kindest and caring people I have ever met. It’s been hard not seeing people often over this past year but things are slowly beginning to reopen as vaccinations roll out.
One of my favorite work projects is the monthly newsletter, The Chimes. I get to be creative and I like piecing it together each month with the latest announcements and happenings.
Q. Are there any events that you are looking forward to having at the church in the future?
A. I’m looking forward to helping the youth remodel their youth rooms this summer. It’ll be a fun summer project to get ready for the new school year. Another thing I’m looking forward to is looking into some mission trips post-COVID.
Q. What has it been like as a church leader during the pandemic?
A. Things changed drastically and changed quickly. Zoom was used for meetings, youth group, some church services and even coffee/fellowship time Sunday mornings. Recording services became necessary. It forced us to learn new technology. It still continues to be a learning process. Services are posted weekly on YouTube, Facebook and air on ICTV. Now that the weather is beginning to warm- Outdoor Services have also begun. The church building is undergoing an Air Quality project which should be completed in June.
Q. What is something you like to do outside of church activities?
A. I collect antiques and love to go thrift shopping. I enjoy going to concerts and traveling. I’m hoping to resume some of those activities post-pandemic. I also am expecting my first grandchild this fall and am anxiously awaiting his arrival!
Q. Is there anything else you would like the community to know about you, your family, or things happening at Community Presbyterian Church?
A. I grew up in Bigfork, MN and have lived in the Grand Rapids area for the past 25 years. I have two children, Hannah Albert, age 23 and Jack Albert age 19.
