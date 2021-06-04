Muskie fishing starts Saturday in Minnesota. There are great opportunities to fish for them across the state, including in the seven-county metro area. Want to learn more? Check out the DNR learn to fish page for information and tips on how to catch the “fish of 10,000 casts.”
More details: DNR learn to fish page https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/how-catch-muskellunge.html
