April 9 Via Zoom at 12:30 p.m.
To register visit: http://bit.ly/vaccinePDX
Questions that will be covered:
· What is the difference between Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccine?
· How do these vaccines Work?
· What is herd immunity and why is it important?
· What protocols do I still have to follow once I have been vaccinated?
This session is presented by the University of Minnesota, College of Pharmacy, Phi Delta Chi – Beta Psi.
