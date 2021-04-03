April 9 Via Zoom at 12:30 p.m.  

To register visit: http://bit.ly/vaccinePDX

 Questions that will be covered:

·  What is the difference between Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccine?

·  How do these vaccines Work?

· What is herd immunity and why is it important?

·  What protocols do I still have to follow once I have been vaccinated?

This session is presented by the University of Minnesota, College of Pharmacy, Phi Delta Chi – Beta Psi.

