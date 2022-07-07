One of the most significant artists of the 20th century, renowned for her contribution to modern art, Georgia Totto O’Keeffe was born in Sun Prairie Wisconsin. On July 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. Northwood’s Friends of the Arts invites you to participate in a mini workshop with Ely artist Cecilia Rolando. Participants will learn about well-known artist Georgia O’Keeffe, her life and art, and then do a ‘hands on’ piece while reflecting on her painting and interest in flowers.
Rolando is an artist from Ely who has done previous workshops in Cook and shows her work at the NWFA gallery. She works in a variety of mediums including acrylics. As a teacher Cecilia’s emphasis is on allowing the students to express their own creativity and reaction to the subject while learning technique under her advice.
This is a free Curious and Creative Class for ages 8 to 85. To register :
(1) stop at the NWFA Gallery from 10 to 4 on Wed., Thurs. or Fri. and from 9 to 1 on Sat. (tel. at gallery during open hours: 218 780-7130). (2) Call Alberta at : 218 666-2153. Or (3) email nwfamn.org@gmail.com. The Gallery is in Cook, MN at 210 S. River St. in the Dreamweaver Spa and Salon building.
The gallery and NWFA is an arts non-profit organization managed completely by volunteers for twelve years. Presently, there are summer art classes (Curious & Creative Art Experiences) art on display and sale, workshops and a Wednesday weekly concert at the gazebo in Cook from 6 to 8 p.m. Contact NWFA by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com and find a list of scheduled classes on the website, NWFAMN.ORG and Facebook, of course.
