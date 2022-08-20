Gearing up for The Itascamazing Race

United Way of 1000 Lake’s epic scavenger hunt competition, The Itascamazing Race, is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 25. The event gives participants a chance to explore the Grand Rapids area, where they’ll take on cryptic clues, confounding puzzles, and wild and wacky challenges as they race their way to first. 

Want to get in on the action? Here are a few steps you can take to make sure you’re ready to race:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments