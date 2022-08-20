Gearing up for The Itascamazing Race

United Way of 1000 Lake’s epic scavenger hunt competition, The Itascamazing Race, is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 25. The event gives participants a chance to explore the Grand Rapids area, where they’ll take on cryptic clues, confounding puzzles, and wild and wacky challenges as they race their way to first.
Want to get in on the action? Here are a few steps you can take to make sure you’re ready to race:
Recruit your team: Gather a group of friends, family, or coworkers who you’d like to have fun with! Teams can include up to eight members of any age (teams with kids must have at least one adult on the team). Choose your team wisely - you’ll want folks on your team who have abundant local knowledge and are unafraid to get goofy!
Sign up as a group or use your invite link (generated once you’re registered) to welcome team members. Online registration is available at uwlakes.org/itasca-mazing.
Create a team name: Your team name is how you’ll be identified on the race leaderboard – so choose something fun and unique! You also might choose to dress up as a team – and bonus points might be up for grabs for the best-costumed competitors.
Get a head start: The Head Start Challenge allows participants to get a leg up on the competition by doing something good for the community. When you sign up for the Race, you’ll get a unique fundraising page and tools to use to generate pledges from friends, family, and your social networks.
Every time your team meets a fundraising threshold, you’ll get to shave another minute off of your finishing time. Additionally, the team that raises the most receives a wild card draw at the beginning of the race, which might contain free challenge points, an extra minute off of the finish time, or the ability to sabotage another team.
Every second counts in The Itascamazing Race, and the Head Start Challenge begins the moment your team signs up - so register as soon as you can to allow the most time for raising support for your team.
Brush up on local trivia: The Itascamazing Race celebrates the Northland, and clues will lead participants to notable locations, where they’ll be tasked with completing physical challenges, solving puzzles, or finding the answer to a question. Knowledge of the Itasca area might help you solve clues faster than other teams, giving you the competitive edge!
Invite your cheerleading squad: Members of the public are invited to join in the fun at the finish line! Spectators and supporters are welcome to stop by Rapids Brewing Co. between noon and 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the kickoff of United Way’s campaign season. A DJ will be spinning tunes, and throughout the afternoon, 10% of proceeds from food and beverage purchases will be donated to United Way’s community investment programs. All are welcome to come on down and have a good time supporting Itasca-area communities!
