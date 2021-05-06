Registration is now open for Gathering Partners, a conference focused on Minnesota’s natural resources hosted by University of Minnesota Extension. This year’s conference runs May 13-15.  Sessions will be held virtually due to COVID-19, but North Shore area field trips are available as add-ons.  

This annual event is a favorite for friends of Minnesota’s natural resources, including volunteers, landowners, citizen scientists and advocates. 

From phenology to climate change, wildlife watching to invasive species management, participants can learn about Minnesota’s ecology from the comfort of their own homes. Evenings will include a virtual happy hour, game show night, and other fun activities. Optional field trips include 18 expert-guided excursions at various northern Minnesota locations, including the University’s Cloquet Forestry Center, Sugarloaf Cove, Flood Bay, Sax-Zim Bog and Wolf Ridge.

Cost is $60, with each optional field trip $35; financial assistance is available. More details, including speakers, session topics, field trip information and registration can be found on the conference website at gatheringpartners.umn.edu.

 

