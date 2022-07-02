Gaining self-confidence through adventure learning

Tucked into a corner of the woods on Hill Lake in Hill City, Minnesota, sits the peaceful campsite of Camp North Homes. Well, at least it’s peaceful most of the time, except for between the hours 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday, when the camp is instead humming with laughter, smiles, and exciting activities. While Camp North Homes from the outside might look like just any other fun summer camp, there is so much more to it, and the work and experiences that it provides to the youth attending goes above and beyond amazing.
North Homes has been around since 1990, and their primary mission is providing a community-based continuum of compassionate care to children and families. They do this through providing many programs that focus on children’s therapeutic services and support (CTSS). North Homes started to really focus and prioritize CTSS in 2004.
According to the North Homes website: “CTSS works to strengthen families to reduce out-of-home placements. Youth under 18 years old complete a diagnostic assessment with a mental health professional to formulate goals and objectives identified by the child and their family. Treatment goals and interventions focusing on youth and family mental health needs are developed with a mental health practitioner and services provided in the family’s home to treatment symptoms causing issues in the family environment; enhance daily living skills; and improve relationships.”
Camp North Homes is just one location of four North Homes summer CTSS programming, while the others are located in the surrounding area of Deer River, Nashwauk/Keewatin, and Hibbing.
The youth that attend Camp North Homes are kids and students that have worked with North Homes in children’s therapeutic services and support (CTSS), whether it be school-based CTSS, or their day treatment program. “Camp North Homes is primarily an extension of existing programs within our North Homes continuum of care – including opportunities for youth in our residential facilities, our foster care and adoptive families, youth in our school-based Children’s Therapeutic Services and Supports (CTSS) and other clients.”
“Our CTSS summer camp programming allows youth who have been receiving services throughout the school year to continue to build and strengthen their skills in a fun and structured environment.”
The youth that attend Camp North Homes really do have that amazing opportunity to continue to strengthen their skills they have been working on throughout other CTSS programming, as well finally have a place to feel like kids. The young people at Camp North Homes at 8 a.m. through bus transportation. They are then given breakfast in the main cabin until all the different age groups and grades of the youth are formed. These groups all have different fish names, such as “Guppies”, “Crappies”, “Northerns” and “Walleyes”, with each group being a different age group and/or grade.
North Homes serves youth as young as kindergarten to as old as seniors in high school, yet at Camp North homes the most common ages are kindergarten through eighth grade. After their breakfast, the kids, students, and leaders head to their activity that they will be participating in that day. Camp North Homes has a variety of activities available for the youth to participate in during camp. They have water activities available every day to keep the kids and students in summer spirits, such as swimming, fishing, paddle boarding and canoeing. Yet, the fun doesn’t stop at the water at this camp, as there are many off-shore activities well these kids and students have come to know and love. Some of these exciting activities are the high ropes course, archery, biking, survival skills, a variety of arts and crafts, and so much more. The kids are then also served lunch, and then sent home through bus transportation at noon. At Camp North Homes, kids and students are welcomed and encouraged to participate in adventure activities and outdoor skills, creative and science based lessons, team and self-confidence building exercises, and much more that is available year-round. At Camp North Homes, the “mission is to provide powerful new experiences for youth and adults in an outdoor setting. From water-based activities like fishing and swimming, to survival skills and archery, as well as a newly constructed High Ropes Course – we let the wilderness be the guide as we support each other to build skills, have fun, be challenged, and grow friendships.”
Camp North Homes is a very special place where youth are welcomed to open up and have fun at their own pace. The professional staff, built of behavioral aids, mental health practitioners, and clinicians and therapists provide both the fun and excitement while also catering to the youth’s needs at any given moment. This year at Camp North Homes, 96 kids are attending from all over the Grand Rapids/Hill City area. Not only will these kids and students be able to continue working on their goals and skills that they have set through other North Homes CTSS programs, but they will also get a real summer camp experience that most of them would otherwise not be able to have, which really does have such an amazing and positive impact on them.
