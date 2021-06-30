Outdoor recreation opportunities are expanding in Grand Rapids. On Monday, City Park & Rec Director Dale Anderson gave a report during a work session of the Grand Rapids City Council.
This summer, the city’s public works department will be constructing a new outdoor rink at the Itasca County Family YMCA property to replace the rink lost with demolition of Forest Lake Elementary. There will also be expansion of more pickleball courts at the YMCA as well as striping for pickleball in the Miner’s Pavilion at the IRA Civic Center.
Anderson said they are looking forward to greeting fans back in the stands at the Civic Center for a normal season this fall.
“This past ice season, COVID presented many challenges at the Civic Center,” explained Anderson who thanked staff, the youth hockey association, skating club and high school teams for following protocols for a successful season.
During a six-week shutdown of the facility in late November and December, ice was removed from the East Rink and ice temps were idled in the West Rink in an effort to reduce operating expenses. Anderson believes these efforts saved the city approximately $12,000 in electricity.
“It was well worth it but it was a risk because we didn’t know how long it was going to last,” commented Anderson as he told councilors that the Civic Center did take a hit last year without big events such as the home show and father/daughter dance.
However, as things return to normal, the Civic Center has stayed busy with dry floor activities and hosted events such as a dance recital, several blood drives, COVID vaccine clinics, St. Joseph’s Spring Thaw fundraiser, large funeral services, graduation parties, safety training for pipeline workers, concerts and the GRAHA Walleye Classic. In the next couple months, the facility will have the Northern Cruisers Car Show, a bass tournament, a pickleball tournament and more concerts.
In early June, the Grand Rapids Sports Complex hosted the 7A and 7AA girl’s fastpitch playoffs. According the Anderson, the new North Field at the Sports Complex will be ready for use on Aug. 1 just in time for fall sports. This field was constructed last summer/fall by the public works department after the loss of the game field when the East Elementary School was built. With the new field, Grand Rapids will now have two irrigated, game-quality athletic fields at the Sports Complex.
