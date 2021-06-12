When you combine fishing, faith, and a passion to free those trapped in addictions, amazing things can happen. Leading up to this event, anglers raised more than $435,000 to support MN Adult & Teen Challenge (MNTC) drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs statewide. The cumulative amount generated via this family-friendly tournament since 2009 exceeds $2.9 million. The Northland top fundraisers, Dave and Daniel Buxengard, are passionate about restoring lives of drug and alcohol addicts; their hard work brought in $40,240. In all, 23 of the teams raised at least $3,000 to support the great work done by MNTC.
Despite scorching heat, it was a good day on the water. The 300 anglers fishing the 13th annual Fleet Farm Minnesota Fishing Challenge, a multi-species, fundraising fishing tournament, Saturday June 5, found friendly waters on the Gull Lake chain of lakes near Brainerd; many fish were brought to the scale to the delight of several hundred onlookers.
“We consider this tournament to be friendly competition, with the emphasis on friendly,” Tournament Director Bernie Barringer said. “From professional anglers and fishing celebrities to youth and seniors, those fishing this event are focused on fun and raising important funds for an amazing cause: saving the lives of people trapped in chemical addiction. We are seeing amazing things happen and restoring broken families.”
Tournament Host Al Lindner thanked the participants and the entire community for helping make the event a huge success and for their continued support of the lives that are impacted by Teen Challenge.
“This is about saving lives and about fishing, what a great combination,” Lindner said. “The fishing was good for all species and I’m thrilled with the incredible amount of funds raised.”
Three top three student-angler teams won $1000 college scholarships from Sea Foam. In all, 50 teams earned a trip through the prize tent, the top 10 in each of the five divisions.
The Navillus Land Company Walleye Division produced some big walleyes this year including many over six pounds. Taking honors and the first place trophy was Tim Lewis of St. Michael and Jason Drager of Rogers with 13.06 pounds for their best three fish.
The Schroeder Appliance Panfish Division (three panfish) was lively this year as the crappies were hard on the move due to the hot weather. Brothers Tony Ward of Zimmerman and Steve Ward of Princeton came in with three big crappies weighing 5.28 pounds.
The Lindner Media Bass Division featured the weights of the top three bass brought in. A good bass bite saw many limits but Isaac Johnson and Austin Mau of Baxter won with 12.25 pounds for their top three fish.
The Nor-Son Pike Division winners, Mills Brothers Ryan of St. Francis and Rudy of Zimmerman brought a 11.85-pound trophy to the scales. The MN Fishing Challenge pike limit is one fish. Fewer pike were caught and released in the tournament than in previous years.
The challenging General Rental Mixed Bag Division consists of one pike, one walleye, one bass and one panfish. Only 10 teams managed to get all four species. Scott and Adam Brewer of Moorhead brought in one of each for a total of 16.61 pounds.
The McDonald’s Big Walleye Award went to Kyle Agre for his 9.26-pound walleye. The Woods to Water Real Estate Big Bass Award went to Mark Anderson of Baxter for a bigmouth weighing 3.8 pounds. For a prize, winners of these two awards were awarded a giant 3-foot long Rapala Lure autographed by Al Lindner
The Beaudry Oil and Propane “Ugliest Fish” Category which went to Todd Tougas of St. Cloud, who brought in a deformed bass that was released back into the lake out of respect for his toughness. He wins a plaque and bragging rights for the year.
Prizes including guided fishing trips, plus rods, reels, electronics, trolling motors, quality tackle and gear were awarded Friday and Saturday.
Additionally, each team that raised at least $500 was entered into a drawing for a new Lund boat powered by Mercury and outfitted with Humminbird and Minn Kota electronics. The $20,000 rig was won by the team of Sergi Schvetzoff and Kevin Hennessey of Minnetonka.
The faith-based MNTC offers a high long-term success rate for addiction recovery. The money raised in this event allows the program to accept addicts regardless of their ability to pay. Lives are saved and families are restored through the Minnesota Fishing Challenge. The 2022 fundraising tournament event will be held on Saturday, June 4.
For more information, additional details and photos, go to www.fishingchallenge.org or https://www.facebook.com/mnfishingchallenge/
