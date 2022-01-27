Fun in Bible Quizzing

Front row (l to r): Cora Junker-LaDoux, Elayna Jenkins, Aubrey Morhart and Lily Jenkins. Middle row: Alex Junker-LaDoux and Coaches Brandon LaDoux, Samantha LaDoux, Gretchen Hyink and Angie Jenkins. Back row: Bastian Waurms, Journey Junker-LaDoux, James Martin, Emerson Waurms, Pryor How and Lincon Junker-LaDoux.
The Grand Rapids area Bible Quizzers had a wonderful time at the annual North Central District Invitational on January 14-15. This quiz tournament is the highlight of the season for most of our quizzers and it was exciting to be able to hold the tournament at Crown College again. All the quizzes were based on Romans 1 – 15 in NIV.
Our quizzers did very well in both the A and B divisions. Alex and Journey were part of the A team, Invisible Qualities, that teamed up with 2 other quizzers from the Twin Cities area. They finished 3rd in the preliminary rounds and then just barely made the finals. The A Finals champion is declared when the first of 3 teams wins 2 quizzes. Invisible Qualities came from behind, tied up the first quiz and won it in overtime. The second quiz was won by The Elect, a team from Wisconsin and the #1 seed after both the preliminary and tournament rounds. In the third quiz Invisible Qualities again came from behind, tied it up, and beat The Elect again in overtime to win the tournament! Individually in A division Journey was 9th and Alex tied for 10th out of about 30 quizzers.
Grand Rapids also did very well in the B division with 2 of our 3 B teams making the B Finals. Lincoln, Pryor and Cora were the Burning Coals and captured 2nd place. Emerson, Bastian, Lily and Elayna were The Foundation and took 3rd place. It is a bit scary to be on the big stage in front of all the people while trying to remember what you have studied. However, it is a wonderful, encouraging atmosphere whether the answers are right or wrong! Individually in B division Lincoln took 2nd place, James tied for 3rd, Bastian finished 6th and Pryor and Emerson tied for 7th.
Crown College presented a total of 13 scholarships for $1,000 each to the winning team members, the top quizzer and the Quiz Master Choice Award - all in both A and B divisions. Alex and Journey each received a $1,000 scholarship for being on the winning A team. The Quiz Master Choice Award is given to the quizzer who stands out as being encouraging and living out the life we are called to live. Alex was presented with this award and another $1,000 scholarship by the integrity she showed when the Quiz Master had called a quizzer on Alex’s team correct when Alex knew it was incorrect and spoke up! The points lost were definitely rewarded in the end!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.