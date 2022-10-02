Enjoy the Hunter’s Full Moon by hiking along the Mississippi River in Cohasset. The City of Cohasset is offering a full moon hike on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 8-9 p.m., at the Minnesota Power Blackwater Environmental Area.

Hikers will be guided by the City’s Parks & Rec Coordinator Stephanie Kessler and will walk along the Mississippi River and among towering pine trees while using the light of the moon to follow the trail. If the weather cooperates and the Harvest Moon is visible, it should be an enchanting way to enjoy the river and the moon.

