Enjoy the Hunter’s Full Moon by hiking along the Mississippi River in Cohasset. The City of Cohasset is offering a full moon hike on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 8-9 p.m., at the Minnesota Power Blackwater Environmental Area.
Hikers will be guided by the City’s Parks & Rec Coordinator Stephanie Kessler and will walk along the Mississippi River and among towering pine trees while using the light of the moon to follow the trail. If the weather cooperates and the Harvest Moon is visible, it should be an enchanting way to enjoy the river and the moon.
This hike will take place in the dark so it is best suited for people who are stable walkers and over the age of ten. Bring a headlamp, but we will only use them if needed. We will meet at 8pm at the Clay Boswell public boat landing at the end of Blackwater Road, west of downtown Cohasset off Third Street. The hike will be canceled in the event of rain or snow. If the sky is cloudy but without rain or snow, the hike will go on for those who want to experience the northwoods in the dark without a visible full moon.
For more information on this or other programs offered by the City of Cohasset, visit their Facebook page at Cohasset Parks & Rec Dept or contact Stephanie Kessler at 218-328-6225x12 or parks@cohasset-mn.com. There is no fee to enjoy the Full Moon Hike.
