Frozen Fairways promises fun on the ice

Grand Rapids is gearing up for the Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairways Golf Classic on Feb. 25. The unique frozen golf tournament, hosted by United 365 Small Business Circle to benefit United Way of 1000 Lakes, brings a spirit of whimsy to winter. During the event, competing teams visit 18 themed minigolf holes placed on the ice of Forest Lake in Grand Rapids. Players are encouraged to get goofy - in addition to competing for top scores, prizes are awarded to the teams with the best costumes and most spirit. Golfers come from all around with their golf clubs, hockey sticks, rackets, and other instruments to make their way around the course using a tennis ball.
Playing golf isn’t the only way to get in on the frozen fun. Spectators are invited to attend and cheer on their favorite teams at Blandin Beach. Festivities include local food vendors Chad’s Meat Wagon, Rapids Brewing Co., and Sammy’s Pizza; raffles; bonfires; and a beach bar with Klockow beverages (both beer and non-alcoholic drinks will be available). Following the competition, community members are invited to make their way over to the afterparty at Klockow Brewing Company, where, following an awards ceremony and raffle drawings, local favorite Adessa & The Beat will play a mix of country, pop, and classic rock covers while Chad’s Meat Wagon serves up food to guests.
The day’s activities include a Golf Ball Drop, in which 500 numbered balls will be dropped from an ASV. The ball landing closest to the “hole in one” target wins a $500 cash prize. Entrants can purchase as many tickets as they want and need not be present to win. The cost is $5, and tickets can be bought at community locations, including Bender’s, Klockow Brewing Company, North In Bloom, Rapids Radio, United Way of 1000 Lakes, and UnWined Up North.
Frozen Fairways is supported by title sponsor Grand Rapids State Bank; platinum sponsors the Herald Review and Paul Bunyan Communications; hole sponsors Affinity Plus, AmericInn, ASV/Yanmar, the Cap Baker Lion’s Club, Davis Chiropractic, The Emeralds at Grand Rapids, the Evening Rotary Club of Grand Rapids, Frame Up, Klockow Brewing Company, Lake Country Power, North In Bloom, North Homes Children and Family Services, Rapids Brewing Co., Rapids Radio, True North Salon + Spa, and UnWined Up North; registration sponsor L&M Fleet Supply; and silver sponsors Carquest, Gaalaas Orthodontics, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, Jenna Nelson Design, Lake and Company, MacRostie Arts Center, Minuteman Press, Northland Portables, and Waste Management.
