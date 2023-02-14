Frozen Fairways promises fun on the ice

Grand Rapids is gearing up for the Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairways Golf Classic on Feb. 25. The unique frozen golf tournament, hosted by United 365 Small Business Circle to benefit United Way of 1000 Lakes, brings a spirit of whimsy to winter. During the event, competing teams visit 18 themed minigolf holes placed on the ice of Forest Lake in Grand Rapids. Players are encouraged to get goofy - in addition to competing for top scores, prizes are awarded to the teams with the best costumes and most spirit. Golfers come from all around with their golf clubs, hockey sticks, rackets, and other instruments to make their way around the course using a tennis ball.

Playing golf isn’t the only way to get in on the frozen fun. Spectators are invited to attend and cheer on their favorite teams at Blandin Beach. Festivities include local food vendors Chad’s Meat Wagon, Rapids Brewing Co., and Sammy’s Pizza; raffles; bonfires; and a beach bar with Klockow beverages (both beer and non-alcoholic drinks will be available). Following the competition, community members are invited to make their way over to the afterparty at Klockow Brewing Company, where, following an awards ceremony and raffle drawings, local favorite Adessa & The Beat will play a mix of country, pop, and classic rock covers while Chad’s Meat Wagon serves up food to guests.


