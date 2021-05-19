Talented, versatile Twin Ports pianist Alex Sandor bridges 200 years of compositions with the first live concert performed by the Itasca Symphony in over a year
“As a soloist, I get to be in the driver’s seat of the whole orchestra,” explains pianist Alex Sandor, the featured performer at the upcoming Itasca Symphony concert at the Reif Center on Saturday, May 22.
“It’s going to be fun… Keith [the conductor] is really good about working with both me and the symphony as a whole.”
It is fun as an audience member to see someone with real virtuosity enjoy what they are doing. Frankly, with such a long hiatus from live performances, it will be fun just to see a virtuoso play at all, whether it looks like they’re having a good time or not! The May 22 performance will be the first live Itasca Symphony Concert since February of 2020.
It will also be interesting to see the difference in sound between the two different pieces featuring Sandor: one written by English composer Gerald Finzi in 1927 (though never published or performed until the 1950’s) and the Concerto in A Major, written by Johann Sebastian Bach 200 years earlier.
At the time Bach wrote the concerto, the piano didn’t even exist as an instrument. Keyboards were either harpsichords, clavichords or pipe organs. Harpsichords would gently ‘pluck’ the many strings of the instrument while 17th and 18th century organs often used watermills to create air pressure that an organist could direct to a multitude of pipes using their keyboard.
Yet Bach was a composer who wrote pieces he fully encouraged performers to make their own. Dynamics, tempo, flourishes, improvisation… he was someone who felt the divine was working through him and he wanted to give the same grace to the performers who felt moved by his music. That’s a concept that would be quite foreign to composers from the later Classical and Romantic periods; composers like Wagner would be adamant that every single cue and notation be performed exactly as written.
Sandor, a piano instructor at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, not only enjoys performance but also uses his experience as a teacher to help the orchestra perform at their best level too.
“Sometimes you get so wound up when you’re accompanying a great soloist,” tells Itasca Symphony violinist Amanda Wirta, “that you almost perform worse because of the pressure. Alex has the kind of demeanor that puts us at ease as an orchestra and helps us play our best.”
Sandor’s father played the keys from early on and was a major influence on Alex choosing to make music a career. He actually built a harpsichord that Alex would play in his youth. Founder of the Lake Superior Ragtime Society, his father changed tack and pursued a chemistry degree after just one semester as a music major. Music never died as a passion though, especially when you see how it passed to his son.
Alex is now the President of the Lake Superior Ragtime Society and while he mostly plays ‘classical’ music with his job as a teacher at UW Superior, he still finds time to make music that would sound just as much at home in a New Orleans bawdy-house as it would in a New York opera house.
Sandor’s YouTube channel has any number of fun videos to watch playing on the old Emerson upright he grew up with… the same piano he was named after.
“My parents couldn’t agree on a middle name for me before I was born,” Alex explains, “so one day when my dad was practicing, he saw the name of the piano – Emerson - and said, ‘why don’t we name him after the piano?’ So my name is Alexander Emerson Sandor. I still have that piano and play it every day.”
Alex and his wife, Proctor school band director Katie Sandor, also recently helped in the premier of Leo Smit’s “Concerto for Piano and Wind Orchestra.” Part of a series of concerts from the Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra featuring works by composers who were killed during the Holocaust, Smit’s piece featured athletic piano work with Kate playing flute amongst other wind accompaniment.
While a much more somber concert than most, the fact that they were able to help be a part of the groundbreaking performance was an honor for the couple.
For the Itasca Symphony’s re-emergence with a live performance in conjunction with a digital recording and ‘virtual concert’, a versatile accomplished soloist like Alex Sandor is tough to beat. Listen KAXE 91.7 KBXE 90.5 on Thursday, May 20 at 8:40 a.m. to hear an interview with Alex.
Call the Reif Center Box Office at (218) 327-5780 right away to reserve tickets using their social distancing mapping – seats are limited.
