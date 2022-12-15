A “surfer dude” baseball player from SoCal and an undersized hockey player from Minnesota meet and develop a close bond in Bob Wilber’s new book, How Far? A Tale of Determination, DNA, and Drama — a story that is just as much about the game of life as it is about sports.
Written in the distinct first-person voices of the two main characters, How Far? immerses readers in real places and real events with familiar names, as the characters navigate the triumphs and heartaches of reaching the pinnacles of their respective sports.
Author Bob Wilber has lived the athlete life, as the son of a major league baseball player and as a former baseball player himself. He noted in a recent interview, “There’s a lot of me in each character, and in the book I have these guys wind their way through their chosen sports, achieving more than they ever expected but dealing with a lot of drama and pitfalls along the way. I know this life.”
In How Far?, Brooks Bennett is a gifted baseball player (and the son of artist hippies) from Southern California, and Eric Olson is an undersized hockey player from Roseau, Minnesota — where hockey is king. The two men come from vastly different worlds and couldn’t be more dissimilar. And in one spontaneous moment, their paths cross, and their lives change forever.
How Far? follows their serendipitous meeting and what happens as they each experience the emotional and physical highs and lows of their careers. Wilber takes readers on deep dives into the worlds of amateur and professional sports, down to the richest and most evocative details. On the ice, on the field, in the locker rooms and while facing life’s many personal challenges, the two characters tell the tale as it really is.
How Far? is a story that will appeal to sports fans as well as anyone who appreciates an inspiring story of personal growth and perseverance.
“When asked if it’s a sports book, my answer is, ‘It’s a life book, told through a sports lens,’” Wilber said.
About the Author
Bob Wilber is no stranger to the world of sports. The son of major league player Del Wilber, Bob Wilber grew up playing baseball. He earned a full scholarship from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. He then went on to play several seasons of minor league baseball for the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland A’s. When his playing days were over,
Wilber spent time as a regional scouting supervisor for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Wilber also grew up with a passion for writing, and ended up journeying through the world of international sports marketing before he was a senior executive for three professional indoor soccer franchises. An interest in NHRA drag racing led to his 22 years as a public relations representative and team manager for professional racers. Wilber published his autobiography Bats, Balls, & Burnouts in 2017. How Far? is his first work of fiction.
