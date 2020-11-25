Grand Rapids Area Library Friends announce a partnership with artist Adam Swanson to produce a series of notecards. Just in time for holiday gifting, the notecards will be available for sale through the Grand Rapids Area Library drive-thru window Monday through Friday, noon to 6 PM. The packets are available for $20, cash or check only. The 8 cards reflect the beauty and wonder of our Northland surroundings .
Swanson, known as a painter and muralist, created the chickadee that graces the north side of the Grand Rapids Area Library. The chickadee is one of the designs in the packet of cards. From Carlton County, Swanson says that his work addresses the future, fragility of the human presence, perseverance of nature and underlying threads of danger woven through societies. He sees a deep relationship between art and science and that the more we learn about our surroundings, the more likely we will thrive in the universe. Swanson has a diverse collection of nature, whimsy, and sometimes humorous tensions between humans and the natural world. He is a 2020 Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant recipient.
Grand Area Library Friends is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support the needs, improvements, and programs of the Library and serve as a strong voice for the Library in the community. The pandemic and subsequent closing of the library to walk-in service also meant the closing of the library bookstore sponsored by Friends. The bookstore, along with the used book sale normally held the same weekend as Tall Timber Days, was the primary source of funding. Friends did hold two outdoor used book sales but the receipts were much less than that of the annual sale.
Friends’ president, Mary Jo Wimmer, led the board in brain-storming ways to find other ways to generate funds for ongoing program support. The result is the partnership with Swanson. Additional information on Friends can be found on the facebook page Friends of the Grand Rapids Area Library.
Although the library remains closed to walk-in visits, services continue. Materials can be ordered on-line and picked up at the drive-up window at the library. Usage has been robust and the library continues to explore ways that it can serve its patrons during the pandemic. Tracy Kampa, the Children’s Librarian, maintains a lively program for families including Online Storytime and Artastic at Home. The picture book featured along the outdoor Storywalk is jointly supported by Friends and the Library Foundation. Although supporting various library programs and resource purchases, the current focus is on children’s services. The Grand Rapids Area Library facebook page contains regular updates on resources and programming at the library.
