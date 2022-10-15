Friends of Sax-Zim Bog celebrate expanded welcome center Oct. 22

Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog are celebrating the opening of The Lois King Education Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. The addition to the Welcome Center will create new opportunities for education and community engagement centered around the biodiversity of the Sax-Zim Bog.
An open house showcasing the expanded welcome center (located at 8793 Owl Avenue, Meadowlands) will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 12-3 p.m. The event will feature a chance to chat with naturalists from the bog, natural history videos, drawings for bird-themed prizes, and light refreshments.
Over the past summer the Friends of Sax-Zim Bog added 1300 square feet to the welcome center. The new solar-powered addition was built by local contractors and uses “baked” aspen exterior siding and locally milled tamarack inside. The light-filled space will include a classroom, an expanded gift shop, natural history displays, and much needed storage. Once the Welcome Center opens for the season at the beginning of December, visitors will have a place to warm up and have their lunch.
The addition was in large part possible due to a $75,000 matching grant provided by Richard King in memory of his wife Lois King. The space will be named the Lois King Education Center in her honor. Lois was a counselor, advocate for women, wife, mother, grandmother and Friends of Sax-Zim Bog “Bog buddy.”
“One thing the Sax-Zim Bog has lacked is an indoor space adequate for groups of all sizes and ages to learn in a different way. The Lois King Education Center will expand my opportunities to as an educator to share the wonder of the Sax-Zim Bog with a wider range of users: from those folks just passing through to those looking to develop themselves as naturalists and educators. I am looking forward to the completion of this expansion and to share that space with all who visit the Sax-Zim Bog,” said Clinton Dexter-Nienhaus, Naturalist, Fiends of Sax-Zim Bog.
Friends of Sax-Zim Bog is a not-for profit conservation group founded in 2010 to preserve and protect the greater Sax-Zim Bog area. We do this through land preservation, education, research, and communication. Being one of the premier areas in the country to see boreal birds such as the Great Gray Owl and Boreal Chickadee, it attracts birders from around the world. For more information, email Development Director Sara Blanck at info@saxzim.org.
