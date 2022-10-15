Friends of Sax-Zim Bog celebrate expanded welcome center Oct. 22

Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog are celebrating the opening of The Lois King Education Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. The addition to the Welcome Center will create new opportunities for education and community engagement centered around the biodiversity of the Sax-Zim Bog.

An open house showcasing the expanded welcome center (located at 8793 Owl Avenue, Meadowlands) will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 12-3 p.m. The event will feature a chance to chat with naturalists from the bog, natural history videos, drawings for bird-themed prizes, and light refreshments.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments