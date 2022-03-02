Join University of Minnesota Extension foresters to discuss some of the key issues and questions around forest and woodlands facing Minnesota landowners. These online sessions will be very informal and open to the public free of charge. Each session will start with a brief presentation, followed by a discussion framed around participant questions on the topic. All webinars will be from 9 to 10 am.

Upcoming topics include:

March 4 – Wildlife on your property

March 18 - Citizen Science and Invasive Species

April 1 - Healthy Woodlands/Climate Adaptation

April 15 - Timber Sales and New Wood Products

April 29 - Woodland Grazing or Silvopasture

May 13 - Family Friendly Earth Care

The next zoom session will be on Friday, March 4, 2022, so sign up today. The last session in the series will be on May 13.

You only need to register once for the Fridays with a Forester series and you are welcome to attend any and all of the webinars in the series. You'll receive reminder emails with a link to each webinar prior to the event.

Registration link for Fridays with a Forester: https://z.umn.edu/Fridays2022

For more information

Our Extension Forestry team creates a monthly newsletter about timely topics related to woodlands and forests called My MN Woods, to review a recent newsletter and sign up for this email newsletter go to: https://z.umn.edu/MyMNWoods

If you are interested in a Minnesota Woodland Stewardship Plan for your property and talking with a DNR or consulting forester, you can look up:

http://z.umn.edu/FindaForester

If you missed any of the Fridays with a Forester, we are planning to post the recordings to http://z.umn.edu/Fridays

If you have questions regarding this forestry program please contact, Gary Wyatt at wyatt@umn.edu

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments