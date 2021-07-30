Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital has partnered with ElderCircle to offer a free walking program for people with arthritis or other related conditions. Walk With Ease is a six-week evidence based program that has been proven to reduce pain and discomfort of arthritis, increase balance, strength and walking pace, build confidence in your ability to be physically active and improve overall health.
Walk With Ease participants say “My posture improved, and I can walk faster now”, “We feel encouraged to walk more at home.” This program will help you build your confidence and ability to be physically active.
The program, which is led by certified Arthritis Foundation instructors, will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10-11 a.m. from Aug. 2 – Sept. 10, 2021 at Central Square Mall in Grand Rapids. Look for signs to direct you to the meeting room. For more information and to register, call Danielle at ElderCircle 218-999-9233, ext. 282 or danielle@eldercircle.org.
Walk With Ease is presented by Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, ElderCircle, Minnesota Department of Health and Juniper.
