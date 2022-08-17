318 students can receive free events pass with education benefits form
Summer is winding down which means back-to-school mode is upon us. The same goes for the Independent School District (ISD) 318 School Board which met on Monday, Aug. 15 to discuss the goals for the upcoming year. They also received a brief financial update with news of an exciting offer for families who fill out their Educational Benefits form.
Business Manager for ISD 318 Kara Lundin shared a new initiative to get families to fill out the Educational Benefits form. This form is also known as the Free and Reduced-Price Meal application.
“We are offering every student a free pass to all sporting events if they just fill out the form,” Lundin stated. “No one needs to qualify, they just need to fill it out.”
Lundin credited this new idea to Heather Lovdahl, activities director at Bigfork and Anne Campbell, activities director for Grand Rapids. The Educational Benefits form directly affects the amount of funding the school district receives.
According to Lundin’s report, “The District has lost more than $1 million over the past two years due to the lack of qualifying students.”
As of Monday, Lundin explained that the free meal program at the school has ended as federal funding for the program expired. This means all students will have to pay for breakfast and lunch in the upcoming school year, unless they qualify for free and reduced meals.
Lundin clarified that families do not need to qualify for assistance to receive the free sporting event passes for students, they simply need to fill out the Educational Benefits form and turn it in. This form is available on the isd318.org website on the front page under “Quick Links.” Families can click “Educational Benefits Form.” Or forms can be filled out on paper and brought to the school. Deadline for the district to get these forms turned in is December 1, 2022.
Passes will be given to each student at their homeroom classroom after the form is turned in. Grand Rapids High School students can pick up their pass in the Activities Office. The passes are good for the 2022-23 school year for Thunderhawk and Huskies games, excluding playoff competitions.
“I love the fact that kids can get a pass,” said board member Mark Schroeder.
“It’s good for multiple reasons,” added Superintendent Matt Grose.
Families should call their child’s school secretary with any questions.
Lundin also spoke to board members about some updates to the district’s enrollment.
“Since our original budget in June for the student we’ve increased 75 students,” said Lundin. “The down part is other schools are coming back now and they are sending us student requests so we’ve lost a few in the last week.”
While there have been a few who are leaving the district, Lundin shared ISD 318 is back at enrollment numbers seen prior to COVID-19.
“It’s exciting to see our enrollment growing,” Lundin added.
School Board Goals
The 318 school board also took time to discuss the board’s goals for the 2022-23 year. Much of the discussion focused on communication and the board’s role in communicating ideas, decisions, and school news to the community.
By the end of the discussion, the board settled on four goals for the upcoming year. First, the development of a communication plan for the 2022-23 school year. Second, strategic planning. Third, stewardship of resources including facilities. Lastly, partnerships and collaboration. These goals will be formally written up for review at the next meeting.
Board members also approved the meeting’s consent agenda with the following staffing changes: Jessie Ahonen, Teacher replacement hire; Carly Anderson, Teacher replacement hire; Joseph Anselmo, Teacher replacement hire; Jessica Ault, Food & Nutrition resignation; Alexander Bleeker, Teacher resignation; Alexander Bleeker, Wrestling Coach resignation; Mary Bodin, ESP replacement hire; Emma Figgins, Teacher resignation; Tracy Forrest, ESP replacement hire; Sharon Frank, ESP replacement hire; Teresa Kinnunen, Speech and Language Pathologist Teacher replacement hire; Cody Kuck, Custodian replacement hire; Jace Lundquist, ESP replacement hire; Lindsay McCartney, ESP replacement hire; Emma McInerney, 7th Grade Volleyball Coach replacement hire; Isaac Olson, Payroll Secretary replacement hire; Alyssa Pitzen, Junior High Volleyball co-coach replacement hire; Joseph Rabbers, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Heather Ryan, Music Teacher replacement hire; Annalise Schmitz, ESP replacement hire; Katie Simmons, ESP replacement hire; Debra Skelly, ESP retirement; Kaylee Stangland, ESP replacement hire; Page Tendrup, ESP replacement hire; Sherri Trombley, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Vanessa Wheat, Junior High Volleyball co-coach replacement hire; and Jessie Wick, ESP resignation.
