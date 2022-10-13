Free Range Food Co-op has over 1,000 owners

Pictured at Klockow Brewing Co. (back, from left) are FRFC members Lois Bendix, Casey Dabrowski, Jackie Major, Bob Major, Brandon Otway, Garrett Holl, Tom Connolly; (front, from left) Shara Dabrowski, Penny O’Brien, Mary Magnuson, Ellen Smilanich, Brian Crowe, Lisa Suchy, Becky Dehon, and Lydia Williams.
Free Range Food Co-op (FRFC) thanks all who have made it possible to reach more than 1,000 owners: The Board of Directors past and present, dedicated volunteers, and everyone who has invested in ownership of the cooperative. The current 1,001 owners are the backbone of the co-op, dedicating their time, energy, and money to this project. Co-op owners are directly responsible for the development and success of a future cooperatively-owned grocery store.
Those interested in becoming an owner of Free Range Food Co-op or would like more information, visit freerangefood.coop or give Merry a call at 218-259-3744.
As FRFC works to open a full-service grocery store in Grand Rapids, owners become a part of something bigger: a group of community members cooperating with each other to build a mission-driven, socially responsible business intent on meeting our needs right in their own community.
While reaching 1,001 owners is an important milestone, FRFC still await a suitable landing place in Grand Rapids. When the store space and parking needs are secured, we will have a better idea of the financing needed at which time the Community Investment Campaign will be launched and people will be shopping in their locally supported, full service grocery store.
All owners are welcome to join in for the annual owner meeting to be held in-person at the Reif Center on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The social hour begins at 5 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 6 p.m.
