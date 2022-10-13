Free Range Food Co-op has over 1,000 owners

Submitted photo

Pictured at Klockow Brewing Co. (back, from left) are FRFC members Lois Bendix, Casey Dabrowski, Jackie Major, Bob Major, Brandon Otway, Garrett Holl, Tom Connolly; (front, from left) Shara Dabrowski, Penny O’Brien, Mary Magnuson, Ellen Smilanich, Brian Crowe, Lisa Suchy, Becky Dehon, and Lydia Williams.

Free Range Food Co-op (FRFC) thanks all who have made it possible to reach more than 1,000 owners:  The Board of Directors past and present, dedicated volunteers, and everyone who has invested in ownership of the cooperative. The current 1,001 owners are the backbone of the co-op, dedicating their time, energy, and money to this project. Co-op owners are directly responsible for the development and success of a future cooperatively-owned grocery store. 

Those interested in becoming an owner of Free Range Food Co-op or would like more information, visit freerangefood.coop or give Merry a call at 218-259-3744. 

