You’re invited to join “Miracle on 34th Street,” Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 1-3 p.m. in the Active Living Center classroom located on the Itasca County YMCA campus. Join us to ring in the holidays with this comedy-drama film. A lawyer and a little girl must prove that a man claiming to be Santa Claus is the real thing. The original version played in 1947 with this remake released in 1994. Free movie and popcorn. Wear a mask until you get into your seat.
RSVP by calling Cindy at 218-999-9233, ext. 280 or email at cbarrett@eldercircle.org.
