Wednesday, July 14, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m – 3:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn about:
· How to read and understand their Medicare Summary Notices and other Medicare-related documents
· Detecting, preventing, and reporting Medicare fraud
· Avoiding potential COVID-19 fraud and scams and other scams targeting older adults
This class is offered online using the easy-to-use Microsoft Teams meeting platform.
To register go to our “Classes, Workshops, and Trainings” page on our website: https://www.arrowheadaging.org/classes-workshops-trainings or call the Senior LinkAge Line® at 800-333-2433.
These classes are being offered twice a day on the second Wednesday of each month; it is the same content in both the morning and afternoon class.
The Senior LinkAge Line® is a free, statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s Area Agencies on Aging. The Senior LinkAge Line® helps older Minnesotans and caregivers find answers and connect to the services and support they need.
