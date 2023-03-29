Last week Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law that provides free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income.
The bill goes into effect in the 2023-2024 school year.
School administrators from the Iron Range weighed in and appear to agree that the bill addresses issues with the forms for free and reduced lunch forms not being filled out.
“It is a great temporary reprieve for families who have been paying for school meals,” Rock Ridge Superintendent Noel Schmidt said in an email on Wednesday. “However, it is only temporary and we may need to re-engage parents in a few years to collect money for school meals again.”
Schmidt shared some concerns about the future.
“For example, what happens if we want to make our meals healthier for our students and staff and need to charge slightly more?” Schmidt asked. “How is that increase covered? Right now, we don’t know.”
Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich said having school lunch available to all at no cost will alleviate the stigma that free and reduced identification causes.
Aldrich said the legislature added a provision to the bill that holds district’s harmless by keeping free and reduced lunch levels at the 2024 level for one year, according to information he had received from a lobbying group.
Compensatory revenue is currently based upon the number of qualifying free/reduced lunch applications, according to information provided by Aldrich. He also questioned the impact of not having free and reduced data when it comes to federal funding, including the calculation of E-Rate discount for Internet and network equipment, federal special education calculations and federal title revenue calculations.
The Minnesota Rural Education Association is in direct conversations with the Governor, his staff, and key legislators and are carefully following legislation to help ensure districts do
not lose revenue with potential changes in compensatory funding, according to information provided by Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman.
Mountain-Iron Buhl and St. Louis County School Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson also had some concerns.
“I can support providing free meals to all students,” Engebritson said.”I just hope that future funding is not tied to filling out a form that will have no meaning to families.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin Superintendent Dr. Rae Villebrun also acknowledged the benefits of the bill, along with concerns.
“If they don’t qualify or just miss qualifying for free/reduced meals, they will no longer have to worry about how to pay for school meals,” Villebrun said.
“I’m worried about how this is going to impact our compensatory revenue,” Villebrun said.”I hope the state quickly figures out a way to ensure this win for families isn’t a loss for school districts.”
Hibbing School Board Director Jeff Polcher, at a school board meeting two days prior to the bill passing, said it would be a “game changer” for some kids, citing pride and stigmas as a couple of reasons families may not fill out the free and reduced lunch forms.
Karla Winter, an elementary principal in the Chisholm School District, after the bill was passed provided the following comment about the importance of addressing hunger in the schools.
“Healthy and balanced meals are vital to student growth, development and academic success,” Winter said in an email last week. “It is wonderful that free lunch will be provided to all VS (Vaughan-Steffensrud) and CE (Chisholm Elementary) students and eliminate this barrier.”
