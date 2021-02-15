Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) will be hosting a free distribution event on Thursday, February 18 at the Keewatin Community Center. There will be refrigerated food products including produce, meat and 2% milk. First come, first serve. Available until gone. Please arrive no more than 15 minutes before the event starts, stay in your vehicle and wear a mask

Thursday, February 18 at 1:45 p.m.

Keewatin Community Center, 215 N. 1st Street, Keewatin

Check our Facebook Page for updates.

