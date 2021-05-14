There will be a free food distribution on Thursday, May 20, at 12:30 p.m. at the Keewatin Community Center (215 N First Street, Keewatin).

There will also be a free food distribution at the Cenex Office parking lot in Deer River on Thursday, May 20 at 1:30 p.m.

There will be refrigerated food including produce, dairy, meat and 2% milk available on a first come, first serve basis until all is gone. 

People are advised to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the event starts, to stay in their vehicles and wear masks when communicating with volunteers.

This distribution is provided by the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency.

