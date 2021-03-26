AEOA and KOOTASCA Community Action will provide free food distributions on Thursday, April 1 at the Keewatin Community Center located at 215 north 1st Street, Keewatin at 12:30 p.m.

Refrigerated food will include produce, dairy, meat and 2% milk. It will be offered first-come, first-serve until gone. 

People are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the event starts. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask when communicating with volunteers. 

