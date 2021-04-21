There will be a free food distribution in Deer River on Thursday, April 22 at 1:30 p.m., at the Cenex office parking lot.
Food will be refrigerated produce, dairy, meet and 2% milk. It will be offered on a first come, first serve basis until all available food is gone.
People are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the event starts, to stay in their vehicles and wear a mask when communicating with volunteers.
This distribution is sponsored by the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency and Kootasca Community Action.
