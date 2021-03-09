AEOA and KOOTASCA Community Action will provide free food distributions on Thursday, March 11 in Deer River at the Cenex Office parking lot (105 Main Avenue West) at 1:30 p.m.
Refrigerated food will include produce, dairy, meat and 2% milk. It will be offered first come, first serve until gone.
People are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the event starts. They are to stay in your vehicle and wear a mask when communicating with volunteers.
