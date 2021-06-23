The Reif Arts Council and City of Hibbing are presenting a free concert Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. in the Hibbing Memorial Building Parking Lot. The show features the talents of the Iron Range band The Daytrippers.
Named after the famous song by the Beatles, The Daytrippers are known for their upbeat renditions of rock and roll classics, along with some of today’s pop hits and a few original songs, the show is sure to entertain both kids and adults alike. The show is family friendly and open to everybody.
“We first hosted a concert at the Memorial Building lot last summer, during the height of COVID, in a drive-in format,” said Reif Arts Council marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “The turnout was awesome and everybody had a lot of fun. We have a couple planned in Hibbing this summer and are thankful to the City of Hibbing for the opportunity to continue the Reif mission of stimulating arts in northern Minnesota.”
Concert goers are encouraged to bring a chair, their friends, and dancing shoes.
“It’s hard to believe that summer is already in full swing,” Gregersen said. “Summer concerts with neighbors and friends are what it’s all about.”
The concert will be followed-up with another free show at Bennett Park in Hibbing Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. with classic country/rhythm and blues act Torn & Frayed.
Tickets for The Daytrippers at the Hibbing Memorial Building Parking Lot are not needed. Questions can be directed to the Reif Center Box Office in Grand Rapids (218) 327-5780.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.