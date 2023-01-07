Peterson will fully assume role and responsibilities when Danielson retires
DULUTH—The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation announced today that it has named Jessica Lind Peterson as its new development director and that she will fully assume all development responsibilities when Mark Danielson retires in June.
“We are excited to bring Jessica aboard and fortunate that she and our organization will benefit from Mark’s knowledge during a transition period over the next six months,” foundation President and CEO Shaun Floerke said.
He added: “Jessica brings energy and enthusiasm about our work in our community, which is her hometown. She has an accomplished track record in the development world. She also knows what it takes to start charitable innovations from scratch.
“She will benefit from time working side-by-side with Mark. Over the past 11 years, he has given so much to our organization as development director. He has put his love for our region, as well as his knowledge as an attorney, to use to help others make an impact through charitable giving.”
Peterson comes to the foundation after nearly two years as development director at the Depot
Foundation in Duluth. There, she helped expand fundraising, grow community impact and support arts and culture nonprofits. Her work included leading the Depot Foundation’s transition to a public foundation from a private foundation. She also raised more than $50,000 to create the Arts for All scholarship program for students to access Depot programming.
Before that, Peterson co-founded and oversaw development, fundraising and communications for 12 years at Yellow Tree Theatre, a professional nonprofit theater in Osseo, Minn. Her responsibilities included donor relations, grant writing, strategic planning, media relations and board recruitment.
Throughout her career, she also has worked as a playwright, author and actor.
Peterson holds a bachelor of arts degree in English literature and theater arts from the University of Minnesota Duluth. She also holds a master of fine arts degree in creative writing from Hamline University in St. Paul. She grew up in Duluth and graduated from Denfeld High School.
“The foundation does so much good in our region,” she said. “I am excited to work with the team and our generous donors to grow that impact and make our region stronger. This is a dream opportunity to be part of an organization making a difference in the place I call home.”
Floerke said the foundation will celebrate Danielson’s career and accomplishments later in 2023, closer to his announced June retirement date.
“Mark is one of the most successful development directors in the history of our organization and in the Twin Ports region,” Floerke said. “We’re lucky to have two strong leaders working together in the next six months to put the foundation on a path to further success in years to come.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.