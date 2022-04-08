In partnership with collaborative stakeholders and investors, Forward Health Foundation is proud to be supporting the Deer River Community Resource & Technology Hub project slated to open this fall. This much needed community resource will encompass a youth center, adult programming, technology literacy and support. It will work to integrate youth and community members with up-to-date digital education and access; opportunities through career paths, portfolio development, and vocational training; improved mental health; and access to food, clothing and hygiene items.
Ara Anderson, District Dean of Students for Deer River Schools has this to add, “I am super excited about the multiple opportunities and resources the Hub will provide for community members of all ages.”
After the unprecedented last couple of years we have all endured and experienced, we are back on track to host our largest, annual fundraising Gala. Proceeds from our Gala event this year will support this much needed Tech Hub. The 1950’s Hollywood Glamour-themed Gala will be held Saturday, April 23rd 2022 at Morse Town Hall in Deer River. The entire hall is transformed into a formal ballroom and the evening will include a social hour, plated dinner catered by Blackwoods, silent and live auctions and music by Adessa & the Beat. We invite all community members to enjoy a formal evening of food, friends and entertainment while supporting this worthwhile and needed cause in our rural community. Tickets are available in the Daylily Gift Shop located inside Essentia Health-Deer River, or online at the Foundation’s website: https://forwardhealthfoundation.org/upcoming-events/.
