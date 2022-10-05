KOOTASCA Community Action completed the purchase of Murphy Elementary School from ISD 318 on Sept. 30. It’s the vision of KOOTASCA Community Action to reuse and renovate the former elementary school to create an early childhood hub thanks to a $1.3 million Targeted Community Capital Grant allocated by the State Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Once completed, the Grand Rapids Early Childhood Hub will offer children of all income levels, ages prenatal to five years, comprehensive early childhood education, health, and nutrition services. The capital project will include the addition of age-appropriate restrooms, physical updates to meet fire code for early childhood licensure, such as new fire exits, kitchen facilities, and building technology features. It will also renovate space to provide appropriate classrooms, playground, and staff space to maximize early childhood learning, parent training, and connections to education and workforce services.
KOOTASCA and Invest Early partners will relocate thirteen early childhood classrooms dispersed across the city of Grand Rapids to the new site. The hub will also house District 318 Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) and Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) as well as adult education and other workforce services to provide increased programming to the families accessing early childhood services and additional classroom days for Teenage Parent Program participants.
With a one-stop location, families with children in multiple age groups will be able to bring their children to age-appropriate classrooms and access services onsite, such as workforce counselors and representatives from education and social service organizations.
ISD 318 has retained the land on the east side of the Murphy School property, along Seventh Avenue NE, including where the ice rink is located.
In the agreement between ISD 318 and KOOTASCA, the school district maintained 140-feet of the eastern area of the property which will be available to sell in the future. The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Grand Rapids and Greenway are current tenants in the Murphy School building. Grose explained that the Boys and Girls Club will continue in the space and begin looking at other options as needed as they negotiate with KOOTASCA.
During the comment portion of the ISD 318 school board September 30 special meeting, Superintendent Matt Grose shared, “This, again, is a part of the plan that we’ve had all along with the district moving into new buildings, moving out of our old buildings. Trying to maintain an early childhood presence in the community and we will do that with KOOTASCA,” said Grose.
School board member Pat Medure pointed out the cost savings that will come with the school district no longer owning the building. Business Manager Kara Lundin and Grose estimated about $40,000-$50,000 would be saved in operating costs. Including staffing, the savings will be over $100,000 and including maintenance the savings should be nearly seven figures, Grose stated.
“It’s going to be a nice savings,” said Lundin.
HISTORY
In correspondence to the Herald-Review received in 2017, former Murphy Elementary School Principal Sean Martinson shared history of the school. Martinson explained that Edna I. Murphy Elementary School first opened in 1952 for kindergarten through sixth grade students. The school was located on the five-acre parcel of land with playground equipment, an open field, a baseball field and a faculty parking lot.
“When Murphy elementary opened, it welcomed the first class of first-graders born right after the end of World War II, the leading edge of the Baby Boomer generation,” Martinson wrote. “The model of teaching and learning at the time was a teacher at the front of class instructing rows of students all doing the same material at the same time at the same pace. Technology and teaching techniques that revolutionized learning, helping more kids reach their full potential through individualized instruction, were still decades away.”
After more than six decades of use, the Murphy Elementary School was struggling to have enough space for the elementary students in the area. In April 2018, voters approved a referendum to build what is now known as East and West Elementary Schools, as well as remodel Cohasset Elementary School. The new East and West Elementary Schools opened in the fall of 2020.
