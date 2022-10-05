KOOTASCA Community Action completed the purchase of Murphy Elementary School from ISD 318 on Sept. 30. It’s the vision of KOOTASCA Community Action to reuse and renovate the former elementary school to create an early childhood hub thanks to a $1.3 million Targeted Community Capital Grant allocated by the State Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Once completed, the Grand Rapids Early Childhood Hub will offer children of all income levels, ages prenatal to five years, comprehensive early childhood education, health, and nutrition services. The capital project will include the addition of age-appropriate restrooms, physical updates to meet fire code for early childhood licensure, such as new fire exits, kitchen facilities, and building technology features. It will also renovate space to provide appropriate classrooms, playground, and staff space to maximize early childhood learning, parent training, and connections to education and workforce services.

