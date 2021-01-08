Second Harvest Food Shelf has an urgent need for new, cloth reusable grocery bags.

Donations may be dropped off at:

Second Harvest Food Shelf

2222 Cromell Drive

Grand Rapids, MN

Monday – Thursday  11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Or contact Sandy McKay directly at 218-999-4136 or sandy@secondharvestncfb.com for more information on how to donate.

