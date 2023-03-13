Spring is (hopefully) right around the corner, and you might be planning your garden right now. Have you been dreaming about all the fresh produce you’ll grow?
It is also helpful to think about preserving your garden bounty, so come to a food preservation class to learn more about food preservation techniques. The class will be April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon in Park Rapids.This workshop will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 112 South Park Ave.
Dianne Patras, Chisago County Master Gardener and Food Preservation Consultant, will share her expertise in “Putting Up Food” — the science and art of preserving food. Add value to your extra produce and preserve food that will last your family through the winter.
In this free beginner class, Patras will cover basics on why we want to preserve food, how it works, safety measures to take and startup costs. In addition, you will learn about the different methods of preserving food: canning, pickling, fermenting, freezing, jelly making and dehydrating. Bring your pressure canner lids to have gauges checked for accuracy after the presentation.
The University of Minnesota-Hubbard County Extension program will be hosting this workshop. Snacks, refreshments and information handouts will be provided, so RSVP at z.umn.edu/foodpreservationclass so we know how many to plan for.
If you have questions about this workshop, call Tarah Young at (218) 732-3391 or email tarahy@umn.edu
