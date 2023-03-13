Spring is (hopefully) right around the corner, and you might be planning your garden right now. Have you been dreaming about all the fresh produce you’ll grow?

It is also helpful to think about preserving your garden bounty, so come to a food preservation class to learn more about food preservation techniques. The class will be April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon in Park Rapids.This workshop will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 112 South Park Ave.


