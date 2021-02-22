AEOA and KOOTASCA Community Action are offering a free food distribution on Thursday, Feb. 25, starting at 3 p.m. at the CENEX office parking lot in Deer River (111 Main Avenue West). 

Refrigerated food including produce, diary, meat and 2% milk will be available on a first come, first served basis until gone. 

People are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the event starts, to stay in their vehicle and wear a mask when communicating with volunteers. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments