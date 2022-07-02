Second Harvest North Central Food Bank and Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless announce the 12th Annual Food Shelf Challenge Grant. Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will proportionally match donations to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest during the month of July. The more funds the Food Shelf at Second Harvest raises in July, the larger the grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will be.
Hunger is a serious issue facing our community. With inflation of over 8%, we all are feeling the impact. For those of a fixed income or struggling to make ends meet it often leaves them with little money for groceries. With your support, Second Harvest is able to help them through these times.
The Food Shelf at Second Harvest serves the communities of Balsam, Blackberry, Bovey, Cohasset, Coleraine, Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, Marble and Taconite and nearby townships. For families who rely on free or reduced meals during the school year, summer means wondering whether they’ll be able to have breakfast and lunch. Families like Stephanie’s, who turns to the food shelf when she needs a little extra help.
“My husband has been laid off since March and I am worried about not having enough food to feed our family. We need just a little help to get by,” said Stephanie.
Second Harvest is asking for your help to ensure that families like Stephanie’s have the food they need to thrive while school is out this summer and during these uncertain times. Consider a donation to Second Harvest, during the month of July. You can designate your gift by placing “food shelf” in the memo.
Donations given in July will be proportionally matched by Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless to help end hunger in our community.
To make your donation go further there are three easy ways you can designate your dollars to the Open Your Heart Challenge:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.