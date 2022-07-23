“Don’t let anyone get in your way of achieving your dreams and goals.”
For all those who strive to become professional dancers, this comes from someone who’s been feeling the beat in his feet since he just started walking at two years old. But this is also great advice for anyone, really - anyone who wants to make the most of their life.
Oskar Jenson, with Pure Energy Dance Studio in Grand Rapids, recently achieved one of his top goals when he won the Mr. Masquerade national dance title in June.
“Winning a nationals title has always been a goal of Oskar’s. I’m so proud of him and all his accomplishments! He has been a joy to teach and watch grow into this amazing dancer,” says Pure Energy owner and instructor Emily Ferell who will be watching closely where dance takes Oskar next. He is Pure Energy’s first dancer to win a solo title at the national level, which is “a huge achievement for a dancer,” says Ferell.
As Ferrell explained, Oskar had to compete two solos in two different dance disciplines at the elite level and take convention classes in several styles while being scored by a panel of judges to be eligible for the title. One of Oskar’s competition routines was self-choreographed to the tune Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen. The second solo was a contemporary dance to Dream On by Aerosmith, choreographed by Ferrell.
As a young child, Oskar said he couldn’t help moving his body whenever his parents would put on some music. They enrolled him in gymnastics and then dance as well. With 16 years of dancing under his belt, Oskar says his personal style tends to be more contemporary because, with that style, “any movement is OK.”
Oskar describes his dancing as creating images for an audience through movement. He’s learned that even a simple walk across the stage can become a beautiful image.
Oskar is a 2022 graduate of Greenway High School. He has won several awards over his 16 years studying dance including National Dancer of the Year in 2019 and the regional title for Mr. Masquerade in 2021. To win the national title of Mr. Masquerade, dancers are chosen from a group of approximately 80 finalists. Five make it to the title round and only one is chosen as Mr. Masquerade.
Oskar admits it takes a lot of work to become a finalist. And determination plays just about as much a part in that as does practice.
“If you want to be the best, stretch every day and treat every practice like it’s a competition,” Oskar advises.
Many people have asked Oskar to do music videos. For now, he’s chosen to work for Norwegian Cruise Line. This fall he will join the cruise ship’s dance crew for a couple of months of practice until they set out to entertain hundreds of vacationers at sea in November.
Oskar is the son of Melisa Stewart and Jim Jenson.
