Members of the Lincoln of Floodwood class of 1971 are planning a 50-year reunion and are looking for information.
Did you attend school with the class of 1971 or know someone who did? If so, they are invited to attend the reunion. Do you have pictures or memorabilia from school days? We’re sure everyone would enjoy those things that bring back fond memories. Teachers who remember this class are invited as well.
The reunion will take place June 26, 2021 with a tour of the school beginning at 3:00 p.m. and dinner at the Event Center begins at 6:00 p.m. On the school tour, attendees will recognize what is new and what remains from the old school. Attendees will meet by the large polar bear statue in front of the school.
Classmates have been in touch on-line and on the phone due to the Covid 19 restrictions. Debbie Zelazny Ruzynski has been instrumental in booking the Event Center in Floodwood, assisting in setting the menu, and many other details after receiving input from others via Facebook. Many classmates have contributed ideas, names and addresses, as well as information about those individuals who may have passed. For classmates, this is a great opportunity to find out what happened to an old friend, have a look around town, walk on the nature trail, visit the park on the river and see what has changed at the school.
Those interested can find current updates on the Facebook page created by Ann Rauvola. or call Debbie Koivisto Arro at 218-476-2507 to leave a message with your contact information and she will include your information on her list. Mailings are planned to those whose addresses are available.
Organizers of the reunion would like to thank everyone for putting in the time and effort in getting the reunion planned and getting everyone together for this once in a lifetime event.
