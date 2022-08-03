The family of Jack and Mary Burt and Eric and Alaina Mousel with Shady Oaks Farm Red Angus were recognized at last week’s Itasca County Board of Commissioners meeting as the 2022 Itasca County Farm Family of the Year. 

The Farm Family Recognition Program through the University of Minnesota seeks to honor farm families in Minnesota, “for their significant contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities,” according to the University of Minnesota Extension website. The program began in 1979 and is organized by the U of M Extension, the College of Food, Agricultural, and Natural Resource Sciences and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

