The family of Jack and Mary Burt and Eric and Alaina Mousel with Shady Oaks Farm Red Angus were recognized at last week’s Itasca County Board of Commissioners meeting as the 2022 Itasca County Farm Family of the Year.
The Farm Family Recognition Program through the University of Minnesota seeks to honor farm families in Minnesota, “for their significant contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities,” according to the University of Minnesota Extension website. The program began in 1979 and is organized by the U of M Extension, the College of Food, Agricultural, and Natural Resource Sciences and the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Conley Janssen helped present the honor to Jack, Mary, Eric and Alaina at the July 26 regular meeting of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners.
“It’s a program that honors a family every year from every county in Minnesota and just gives the recognition of being a good representative of agriculture and the farming lifestyle in the state and being involved in the community as a farming lifestyle,” said Janssen.
Shady Oaks Farm Red Angus is a five-generation farm that got its start in 1911 when George and Ella Burt bought 120 acres of land, according to an article from the U of M Extension. The article shares the history of this century farm. The family first started with a small dairy herd in the 1930s and increased the size of the farm after World War II.
The farm became a beef cow/calf operation in the 1970s and in the 1980s Jack and Mary purchased registered Red Angus breeding females to become a Red Angus seedstock operation. Their daughter Alaina also became interested in the family business and learned how to, “artificially inseminate cattle and to manage data necessary to organize a registered cow herd,” as stated in the U of M article.
Alaina and her husband Eric came to the farm with their own family in 2011. Currently, the farm sells breeding stock and raises registered Red Angus cattle. Janssen shared at the county board meeting that Eric has a PhD in Agronomy and is a cattle specialist at the University of Minnesota North Central Research and Outreach Center. Alaina also does research at the Outreach Center. The entire family has been heavily involved as participants and volunteers of 4-H as well.
It truly takes everyone to keep the farming operation going. The farm is co-owned by Jack and Mary. Alaina and Eric are also part owners.
“Jack handles day-to-day operations. Mary helps put up hay, babysits her grandchildren, and quilts,” according to the U of M Extension. The article also states, “Eric oversees the herd’s nutrition, breeding selection and takes care of fencing. Alaina manages data, artificially inseminates the cows, and is an occasional equipment operator.”
The family has also been a big part of their community. For example, Jack is a retired teacher and coach and has worked with the local Farm Service Co-Op board. Mary and Alaina have both been past secretaries of the Minnesota Red Angus Association. Mary was also the supervisor of the Splithand Township and volunteers with Lutheran Social Services. Additionally, Eric is a livestock educator at the U of M Extension in Grand Rapids, a past president of the Arrowhead Regional Farm Bureau and a member of the St. Louis Valley and MN State Cattlemen’s Associations.
“It is farm families, and I’ll put an emphasis on family, that help our agriculture grow and stay productive for the benefit of everyone in Itasca County and the state of Minnesota,” Janssen commented.
The kids even help out on the farm. Katie, Jack and June—Eric and Alaina’s children—are a part of 4-H and help to harvest and sell pumpkins on the farm.
“Congratulations to the Burt family,” Commissioner Terry Snyder stated. He added, “We couldn’t be more proud of the family we are honoring this year.”
Jack said a few words after him and his family were presented with the honor.
“On behalf of my family, we’re honored we’re selected for this award,” said Jack. He continued, “I appreciate my grandfather and my uncle who were the two generations before who were on this farm. We’re also a century farm and so it’s been in our family for 112 years now. So it’ll probably be in it for a few more and I thank you for this honor.”
The Shady Oaks Farm family were presented with a banner and a certificate at the county board meeting. They also will be recognized at Farm Fest in southern Minnesota.
