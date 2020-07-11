On July 1, the Cohasset Planning Commission was presented with a variance request and conditional use permit from Lucas Peters, for a five-cabin resort for the property located at 23576 Tioga Beach Road.
Cohasset Zoning Officer, Greg Tuttle, explained, “The planning commission continued this to the next meeting” as the commission needed more information.
The public hearing was to act on a variance request by Peters (interested buyer) and Andy Collins (owner) for cabins no closer than 20 feet from the top of the bluff.
Cohasset ordinance reads a 30-foot setback.
According to the variance request, the buyer did not believe it would affect the lake as the structures would still be 20 feet back from the bluff and due to the proposed new locations of the structures, they are still not located in the shore impact zone as they would be outside of 75 feet from the water.
Preliminary plans show three docks with the ability to hold six watercrafts, parking and turn-around areas and five separate cabins. Wooded areas and tree lines toward both the lake Tioga Beach Road would remain.
The seller had granted permission for the buyer to seek a variance and building permit.
The public hearing continued with a conditional use permit request from Peters for a five-cabin resort.
The proposed structures are 12’ x 20’ cabins, with each structure including a deck. The buyer explained due to the size of the cabins, the renters would more likely spend more time outside, utilizing the newly constructed bike trails at Tioga Recreation Area as well as spending time on Pokegama Lake or exploring the local shopping and restaurant community.
The property is located less than a quarter mile from the main Tioga Recreation area entrance and would be a great benefit for those looking to stay near the trail system, the buyer stated.
The meeting was held in the Cohasset Community Center to follow social distancing guidelines.
