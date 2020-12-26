Governed under Northeast Higher Education District (NHED), five independent colleges will soon merge into one accredited college while maintaining six unique campuses: Hibbing, Itasca (Grand Rapids), Mesabi Range (Virginia and Eveleth), Rainy River (International Falls) and Vermillion (Ely) Community Colleges. The one-college model will be finalized and operational by Fall 2022.
Each of the region’s five colleges are members of Minnesota State and separately accredited under the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Under a new model, area colleges will have a single shared accreditation which results in greater efficiencies for students, faculty and administration.
“The consolidation creates greater access and opportunity for all students to dozens of career programs and a comprehensive transfer curriculum offered at the six campuses,” said Dr. Michael Raich, NHED interim president. “Consolidation also produces greater operational, enrollment and financial efficiencies through shared services, resources and staff. Our region’s entire college system will be strengthened.”
Raich is closely involved in the consolidation process. He explained that each college believes strongly in maintaining their own identity and connection to their respective communities where they play a leadership role not only for education of college and high school students but also for training and certifications for incumbent workers at area businesses. Nearly all of the programs and career fields offered support industries across northeastern Minnesota including mining, construction, manufacturing, health care, law enforcement and transportation.
Under the current system students who are enrolled in courses at multiple campuses have a transcript and tuition billing for each campus. That will change under consolidation. As a counselor at Itasca Community College, Rebecca Niemi Saccoman believes that to be a major efficiency improvement for both students and administration.
“I counsel students on academic, career, personal and crisis matters as well as instruct in the classroom. Many students take classes at more than one campus,” said Niemi. “It can be very cumbersome for them to manage multiple transcripts and multiple bills. The consolidation will allow them to have one transcript instead of two, three or four transcripts.”
Another efficiency improvement is the expansion of academic programming across multiple campuses, both virtual and face-to-face. Brad Krasaway is the interim director of college operations at Rainy River Community College.
“Rainy River offers great programs in health care and in the Liberal Arts, but lacks programs in the trades,” said Krasaway. “Currently if a student in International Falls wants to pursue a career in the trades, those courses are not available. Consolidation can bring career programs to Rainy River through shared faculty and program expansion.”
The merger will support the local K-12 programs as well as address the needs of the region’s business sector.
“From a regional workforce perspective, this consolidation strengthens all interconnected fronts,” said Roy Smith, workforce development coordinator at Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. “High school graduates will have broader access to liberal arts courses and career programs. Local industries will be served by greater access to talent pools that fill their workforce gaps. Overall our communities, schools, students, businesses and industries will be more efficiently served.”
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the consolidation with an $820,000 Higher Education grant, as authorized under the provisions of the Iron Range Higher Education Committee and the Iron Range Higher Education Account as codified under Minnesota Statutes, Section 298.2214 and 298.28, sub. 9d, respectively. For more higher education grant information email Roy Smith or call him at 218-735-3039.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.