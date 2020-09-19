Fish art contest season opens

Wildlife Forever and Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops and the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, is proud to announce that the 2021 Fish Art Contest is officially open and accepting entries. This free international art and writing competition is a perfect way to inspire learners in kindergarten through 12th grade to discover the outdoors.
Young people across the world have the opportunity to highlight their artistic talents while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation. Participants can win prizes and recognition in their state and internationally. The Art of Conservation® ignites a life-long appreciation of fish and fishing. Visit www.statefishart.org for more details.
"The State-Fish Art program has the power to connect youth to the outdoors through the arts. This contest empowers outdoor learning and the exploration of our natural resources, creating the next generation of stewards." explained Bob Ziehmer, Senior Director of Conservation Programs at Bass Pro Shops.
To enter, participants select a species from the Official Fish List and create an original illustration and. A personal one-page written essay, story or poem based on habitat and conservation needs is also required and awarded for those in 4th to 12th grade. Contestants are honored in four grade categories, K-3rd, 4th-6th, 7th-9th and 10th-12th. Judging will be held in April and winners announced in May.
The 2021 contest also has many Specialty Award Categories and opportunities for additional prizes and recognition such as the Fish Habitat Award, Western Native Trout Award, and Guy Harvey Award. Visit www.StateFishArt.org for full details on how to participate.
Julia Luger, Education and Communication Director of Wildlife Forever said “The Fish Art contest is a wonderful opportunity to incorporate science, art, and conservation education into the home or classroom. The contest deadline is March 31st, start your entry today!”
