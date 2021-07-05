The First Stage Gallery at the Lyric Center for the Arts, in Virginia, Minn., is opening its walls and pedestals to Iron Range area artists during the month of August.

This exhibit is to highlight the depth and quality of local painters, photographers, sculptors, jewelers, potters and other visual artists.

Exhibit dates are Thursday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

To submit artwork send  the following to firststagegallery@gmail.com 

Your name, address and phone number

An artist statement and short bio

Up to six jpeg images of work you would like considered for this exhibit. If you are creating something new, images should be of similar items representative of your work.

Deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m., July 17, 2021.  Work selected must be delivered no later than 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

For more information inquire by email to firststagegallery@gmail.com.

