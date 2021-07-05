The First Stage Gallery at the Lyric Center for the Arts, in Virginia, Minn., is opening its walls and pedestals to Iron Range area artists during the month of August.
This exhibit is to highlight the depth and quality of local painters, photographers, sculptors, jewelers, potters and other visual artists.
Exhibit dates are Thursday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
To submit artwork send the following to firststagegallery@gmail.com
Your name, address and phone number
An artist statement and short bio
Up to six jpeg images of work you would like considered for this exhibit. If you are creating something new, images should be of similar items representative of your work.
Deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m., July 17, 2021. Work selected must be delivered no later than 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.
For more information inquire by email to firststagegallery@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.