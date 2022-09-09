The 16th annual NAMIWalks Minnesota, a 5K walk to raise awareness about mental illnesses and celebrate hope, is set for Saturday, September 24, at Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis. NAMIWalks supports the efforts of NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness), which provides education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) is the presenting sponsor for this year’s event.
The event will open at 11 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. There will be picnics, food trucks, speakers, mental health resource tables, a t-shirt contest, a tree of hope and more. NAMIWalks is a transformative opportunity in which participants can reduce stress, build community, and find local support and services that can make a difference.
Mental illnesses affect persons of any age, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or socioeconomic status. One in five people is affected by a mental illness in any given year.
“The Walk brings people together to raise awareness about mental illnesses, to demonstrate that recovery is possible, and to provide hope,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota. “Join us as we come back together for our first in-person Walk in two years!”
Walkers can join the Walk in their own way to raise awareness in their home communities, with some choosing to bike, run, skate, swim, canoe, post signs, start conversations, or walk, for example. For details, including forming or joining a walk team, go to namiwalks.org/mn or call 651-645-2948.
