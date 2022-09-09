The 16th annual NAMIWalks Minnesota, a 5K walk to raise awareness about mental illnesses and celebrate hope, is set for Saturday, September 24, at Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis. NAMIWalks supports the efforts of NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness), which provides education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) is the presenting sponsor for this year’s event.

The event will open at 11 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. There will be picnics, food trucks, speakers, mental health resource tables, a t-shirt contest, a tree of hope and more. NAMIWalks is a transformative opportunity in which participants can reduce stress, build community, and find local support and services that can make a difference.

