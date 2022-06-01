DRAGONFLY COFFEE
Dragonfly Coffee in the Central Square Mall
Celebrating the Grand Opening of Grand Rapids’ newest coffee shop, empowering community and inclusion through employment of adults with disabilities! Drink & treat specials, giveaways, and raffles from 4 – 6 pm with local musician Ditty Wish performing from 5-6pm against a backdrop of Itasca Life Options artists’ work.
STAINED GLASS WITH CLASS
Welcoming artist Christina Jacobson with a collection of her acrylic paintings.
GIINAWIND CREATIVE SPACE
A reception honoring Kathy Dodge will take place from 4 – 6 pm with an open mic for sharing stories and remembrances beginning at 5 pm. Blankets by Rick Kagigebi (Lac Courte Oreilles) are on view.
MACROSTIE ART CENTER
Blankets by Rick Kagigebi at Giinawind Creative Space
Presenting the opening of “Demulcent Terrain,” sculptural ceramics by Lisa Truax in the MacRostie Gallery. The Little Big Show miniatures exhibit is also on display in the Minnesota Gallery. The reception will include food, wine, and other beverages from 4 – 7 pm and an artist talk at 6 pm.
OLD CENTRAL SCHOOL
Story Art & Museum: Hosting Wizard of Oz trivia, plus an Oz series reading challenge continues through June, and Faith Wick’s Wizard of Oz figures on display at Story Art’s Museum.
Artists in the Attic: Bid farewell to the Artists in Residence as they finish their 12-month term. Lily Dittmer will be hosting an open painting event and Deb Buxengard will give away flower starts to visitors who stop by between 4 – 7 pm.
CENTRAL SCHOOL GROUNDS
Celebrate First Friday with a free concert by Sam Miltich and friends from 5 – 7 pm, and visit the Borealis Creamery food truck for hand-crafted small batch ice cream.
NORTHERN CRUISERS CAR CLUB
Driftless Revelers at Rapids Brewing
Hosting a show-n-shine event in the parking lot at 1st Ave NW and Hwy 2. Stop by to check out the cars from the Northern Cruisers and Itasca Vintage Car Clubs. Bobcats Lunchbox – a new local food truck – will be set up selling burgers, fries, and more.
ITASCA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Kristen Anderson is the featured artist at IEDC, which is showing a selection of her felted wool wall hangings. Celebrate First Friday with cupcakes by Miss Sara’s Northern Treats, catering by Pinched Catering Company, and music by Marnie Schafer.
WINGS ‘N WILLOWS ART GALLERY & CUSTOM FRAMING
Welcoming award-winning author Renee Bertram Anduze. A native of Grand Rapids, Renee will be reading from her historical novel Take a Left at Tomorrow, a captivating love story set in Grand Rapids in the turbulent 1960s.
RAPIDS BREWING
Stop in for Riverfest tickets and apparel on sale from 4 – 7 pm and live music from 7 – 10 pm with the Driftless Revelers.
