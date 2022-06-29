Come to downtown Grand Rapids from 4 – 7 pm for a celebration of art and creativity. All events are free unless noted and families are welcome!
1. STAINED GLASS WITH CLASS
Charlotte Hanegmon at Stained Glass with Class
Welcoming artist Charlotte Hanegmon with a collection of her hand painted silk scarfs and other wearables, plus celebrate the 1-year anniversary of their grand re-opening under new ownership with gift giveaways all evening.
2. GIINAWIND CREATIVE SPACE
Showcasing the work of Duane “Dewey” Goodwin, who has been commissioned by the City of Grand Rapids to create a stone sculpture at Mississippi River Park. Stop by to see some of his smaller sculptures and paintings on view. Plus new work by Leah Yellowbird in painting, beadwork, and quilling.
3. MACROSTIE ART CENTER
Presenting the opening of “Fire, Smoke, Art,” with cedar smoke prints by Gordon Coons in the Minnesota Gallery. Lisa Truax’s sculptural ceramics continue on view in the MacRostie Gallery. The reception will include food, wine, and other beverages from 4 – 7 pm and an artist talk at 6 pm.
4. BENDER’S SHOES & GIFTS
Bender’s welcomes multidisciplinary artist Samsoche Sampson for First Friday. Sam’s work ranges from digital media, printmaking, and painting to music and performance. He’ll be showing a selection of his designs, prints, and other works that are reflections of his journey as an Indigenous artist.
5. OLD CENTRAL SCHOOL
Deb’s Christian Crafts: New Store & Studio in Old Central School featuring Mosaic Art, Home Decor & More! Open First Friday 2:30 – 6:30
Story Art & Museum: Hosting Rapid Brass featuring local and regional performers on brass and percussion instruments on the lawn of Old Central School from 5:30-7:00pm. Come hear music from the 16th to 21st century played as duets, trios, quartets, quintets, and large ensembles by members of Coleraine City Band, Itasca Symphony Orchestra, and Northern Lights Music Festival. Rain site is the Music Room inside Old Central School.
Central School Grounds Celebrate First Friday with a free concert by Rapid Brass from 5:30 – 7 pm, and visit the Borealis Creamery food truck for hand-crafted small batch ice cream. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a summer evening downtown!
6. NORTHERN CRUISERS CAR CLUB
Hosting a show-n-shine event in the parking lot at 1st Ave NW and Hwy 2. Stop by to check out the cars from the Northern Cruisers and Itasca Vintage Car Clubs. Bobcats Lunchbox – a new local food truck – will be set up selling burgers, fries, and more.
7. RAPIDS BREWING
Presenting live music from 7 -10 pm with Minnesota-based folk musician and singer/songwriter Tim Fast.
