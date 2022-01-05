Come to downtown Grand Rapids from 4-7 p.m. to for a free, family friendly celebration of art and community. Please maintain 6’ distance. Face coverings are strongly recommended indoors. Thank you for helping keep our community safe!
1. MACROSTIE ART CENTER
Georgia Fort at the MAC Creative Space
Hosting the opening of “Face Value,” an exhibit of portraiture by Russ White, in the Minnesota Gallery. Reception from 4 – 7 pm with artist talks at 6 pm. Masks required.
2. MAC CREATIVE SPACE
Join the MAC staff and board in the newly repurposed Creative Space next door at 403 NW 1st Ave. Featuring the exhibit “Freedom of the Press” by journalist Georgia Fort, presented in partnership with the City of Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission. Stop by and share your vision for a creative community gathering space in downtown Grand Rapids.
3. BENDERS SHOES
Bruce Bartos at Bender’s Shoes
Welcoming ceramic artist Bruce Bartos for First Friday. Bruce is a prolific local potter who creates functional dinnerware, serving dishes, planters and more plus decorative raku pieces. Stop in to see what’s just come out of the kiln!
4. OLD CENTRAL SCHOOL
Story Art + Museum
Visit Story Art & Museum in their new location at Old Central School! Find us on the first floor, suite 109. Free admission all day on the first Friday of each month. From 5-6pm, storyteller Gloria Anderson-Hegg will tell fairy tales and stories of northern MN history and humor.
Artists in the Attic
Head up to the 3rd floor to visit the artists in residence: Mary Corwin, Lily Dittmer, and Deb Buxengaard.
5. RAPIDS BREWING
First Friday live music with Mike Munson on stage from 7-10pm!
