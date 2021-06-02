Community members can look forward to another First Friday Art Walk this June 4, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids. The First Friday Art Walk is a community event celebrating art and creativity. All are welcome! All events are free unless noted. First Fridays are brought to you by GrandRapidsArts.org. Please maintain 6’ distance. Face coverings are required indoors if not fully vaccinated. Thank you for helping keep our community safe!
Frame Up: Stroll on down to see Lily Winter’s newest take on old favorites. A collaboration with Frame Up has resulted in new framed pieces of her hand painted aluminum—like her treasured earrings, but larger. They are small enough to highlight a nook, space above the counter, or above a bedside table.
Lake Lover Vintage- Hosting local artists, Rick and Tammy Horton of Tamarick Designs. These self-taught lapidary and metalsmithing designers enjoy revealing the beauty hidden in raw rock and minerals, and displaying them in unique settings that highlight their elegance.
Wings N’ Willows Art Gallery and Custom Framing: Featuring the much-loved art of Kim Young. Kim will show her new Icelandic fish leather earrings as well as Lily Winter-inspired silver tray earrings and colorful hand painted earrings. Always one of a kind!
Modern Mojo: Stop by Modern Mojo for a celebration of art including music by Shon Thompson on guitar, music-inspired prints by Christy Rybak, a display by Loey’s Creations featuring unique handmade decor for indoor and outdoor, and a tie-dye station for kids.
First Friday music and food: First Friday events include food trucks and live music by Sam Miltich and Dave Graf from 6-8 p.m. in the Kremer’s parking lot (HWY 2 and 1st Ave. NW). Visit the shops then catch some music downtown.
MacRostie Art Center: Presented two new exhibits for June: photography by Vern Northrup in the MacRostie Gallery and paintings by Diamond Knispel in the Minnesota Gallery. Artist talks at 6 p.m.
Reif Arts Council: Stop by the Reif tent on the Old Central School grounds. Theater and Dance students will perform in front of a mini stage background with numbers from the upcoming production of Cinderella. There will also be some fun improv theater games!
Old Central School:
True North Salon and Spa + Wildland Fabrics- Room 101: Announcing the Grand Opening of a new boutique that features an eclectic mix of beauty, wellness, fabric and locally made goods.
The Clothing Bar- Room 102: Stop by on First Friday to visit this new pop-up women’s clothing store.
Emerging Artist Gallery- Room 109: The MAC’s pop-up gallery is back! Stop by on First Friday for the opening of the June exhibit featuring a collection of watercolor paintings by Jan Carey of Hibbing, MN.
UnWined Up North: UnWined welcomes back Hobo Revival for live music outdoors on the patio from 6-9 p.m.
Hotel Rapids: Hotel Rapids will be celebrating First Friday with mixologist Chris Cantley in HR Bar.
